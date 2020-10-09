370 FIRs registered for immigration fraud in Haryana: Anil Vij

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:28 IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said 370 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered for immigration fraud and sending people abroad through illegal means in the state.

Vij said police have arrested 351 persons in this regard and recovered ₹1 crore from their possession.

In Karnal district, maximum 175 FIRs have been registered followed by 80 in Kurukshetra, 51 in Kaithal, and 44 in Ambala. The FIRs have also been registered in Bhiwani, Dadri, Sirsa and Narnaul and other districts.

Vij said a special investigation team (SIT) set up at the state-level has been investigating such cases to put an end to immigration frauds. “The SIT headed by an inspector general of police, includes six superintendents of police level officers. The team will probe cases pertaining to fraud committed against youth of the state on pretext of sending them abroad,” he said.

The home minister said there are several fraudsters in the state who were sending youth by illegal means to USA, Malaysia, Mexico, Dubai among other countries. “As many as 421 people from Haryana have been sent back to India by the governments of these countries,” he added.

Vij said the SIT has been directed to take prompt action in this regard and as a result the police have conducted raids in various districts of the state. “The special research team has received 646 complaints in last four months of which 370 complaints have been filed and 276 complaints have been sent to their concerned districts for investigation,” he said.

He said the team has been successful in arresting 351 accused based on 51 complaints filed in 2018-2019 and 370 complaints filed in 2020. “From 2008 to 2019, 163 cases were registered under the Migrant Act. However, after the SIT was constituted, the number of cases registered have risen by 127%,” he added.