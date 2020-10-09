e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 370 FIRs registered for immigration fraud in Haryana: Anil Vij

370 FIRs registered for immigration fraud in Haryana: Anil Vij

Vij said police have arrested 351 persons in this regard and recovered ₹1 crore from their possession.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Anil Vij
Anil Vij (HT File)
         

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said 370 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered for immigration fraud and sending people abroad through illegal means in the state.

Vij said police have arrested 351 persons in this regard and recovered ₹1 crore from their possession.

In Karnal district, maximum 175 FIRs have been registered followed by 80 in Kurukshetra, 51 in Kaithal, and 44 in Ambala. The FIRs have also been registered in Bhiwani, Dadri, Sirsa and Narnaul and other districts.

Vij said a special investigation team (SIT) set up at the state-level has been investigating such cases to put an end to immigration frauds. “The SIT headed by an inspector general of police, includes six superintendents of police level officers. The team will probe cases pertaining to fraud committed against youth of the state on pretext of sending them abroad,” he said.

The home minister said there are several fraudsters in the state who were sending youth by illegal means to USA, Malaysia, Mexico, Dubai among other countries. “As many as 421 people from Haryana have been sent back to India by the governments of these countries,” he added.

Vij said the SIT has been directed to take prompt action in this regard and as a result the police have conducted raids in various districts of the state. “The special research team has received 646 complaints in last four months of which 370 complaints have been filed and 276 complaints have been sent to their concerned districts for investigation,” he said.

He said the team has been successful in arresting 351 accused based on 51 complaints filed in 2018-2019 and 370 complaints filed in 2020. “From 2008 to 2019, 163 cases were registered under the Migrant Act. However, after the SIT was constituted, the number of cases registered have risen by 127%,” he added.

top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In