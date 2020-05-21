e-paper
396 liquor boxes go missing from K’shetra police station, 2 cops booked

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi has also ordered suspension of the duo and formed a special investigation team (SIT) in the case to be headed by Kurukshetra deputy SP

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 22:51 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two cops have been booked after 396 cases of liquor from the ‘Malkhana’ (godown) of Kurukshetra University police station went missing.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi has also ordered suspension of the duo and formed a special investigation team (SIT) in the case to be headed by Kurukshetra deputy SP.

As per the information, the liquor cases were found missing during a special inspection of godowns in the district.

The missing boxes of illegal liquor were recovered in 2016. SP Astha Modi said, “Two malkhana moharar (current and former in-charge), have been booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.”

The SP said during the checking of the stock, some liquor cases were found missing and a preliminary investigation was ordered, which revealed that the suspended cops were in-charge of the malkhana at the time of theft.

She said future course of action will depend on the findings of the SIT’s report.

About the details of the accused cops, the SP said since an SIT was investigating the case, their identities cannot be disclosed.

Liquor going missing from the police possession has emerged as a major issue in Haryana following the ban on the sale of liquor during the lockdown. Four Yamunanagar policemen, including station house officer of Radaur, were also suspended in connection with the alleged misappropriation of seized illegal liquor.

