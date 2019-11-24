40% accidents in Chandigarh last year involved four-wheelers

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:28 IST

Four-wheelers were involved in 40% of the road accidents that occurred in 2018 in Chandigarh as per the data released by the ministry of road transport and highways recently. As per the ministry’s report, 40.8% of the accidents in 2018 involved four-wheelers, the highest among all vehicle categories. Of the 98 accidents that occurred in the city in 2018, four-wheelers were involved in 40.

However, four-wheelers were a safer mode of transport, with only seven fatalities of their occupants in the same year. Other heavier vehicles, including buses and trucks, were also relatively safe with only one fatality in as many as 20 accidents they were involved in.

Two wheelers on the other hand remained the most vulnerable, with 40 fatalities (40.81%) of the total 98. Two-wheelers caused 22 accidents (22.44%), second highest after cars.

Nine fatalities were caused due to collisions with fixed objects, 49 due to vehicle to vehicle collisions,35 due to collision with pedestrians, 12 due to collision between vehicles and non-motorised vehicles. Collision with animals injured only two people and no fatalities.

When it comes to motorised vehicles, the drivers are twice as likely to be in danger as the passengers as 34 of the total fatalities involved drivers while 17 fatalities involved the passengers.

Speeding main cause

Senior superintendent of police (traffic) Shashank Anand said they are already running a drive to aware drivers and public. “Most accidents were caused due to speeding. The traffic police are installing six driver-feedback systems to increase awareness among people, and routinely putting up nakas to dissuade speeding.” The traffic police have already issued 8,346 challans for speeding this year, majority of which were issued to four-wheelers.

Founder of Arrivesafe NGO, Harman Sidhu, called it an attitude problem more than an enforcement problem. “Cars are heavy vehicles and can cause fatal injuries even when the other vehicle is at fault. Car drivers must stay under limits, but two-wheelers and pedestrians must also pay attention on the road to avoid accidents,” he said.

Compliance of the norms is the key

Speaking about efforts to safeguard the two-wheeler riders, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “Helmets can save so many lives. Only turbaned Sikhs are exempted from the rule now and the traffic police is routinely conducting awareness drives to increase awareness. All two-wheelers must also install two rear-view mirrors for safety.”

Addressing their spurt in involvement in accidents, Krishan said many youngsters driving two-wheelers tend to break traffic rules and the police were reaching out to schools and colleges to make them aware of the importance of following rules. “We are also conducting awareness workshops for the food delivery boys,” he said.