e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 40% inmates released from Burail Jail during Covid-19 lockdown

40% inmates released from Burail Jail during Covid-19 lockdown

Inmates will return to jail in a staggered manner from July 2 to July 22. They will be isolated for 15 days in a special ward set up in the prison before being screened

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:52 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Of the 576 prisoners eligible for release at Burail Jail, 397 prisoners were allowed to leave by prison authorities.
Of the 576 prisoners eligible for release at Burail Jail, 397 prisoners were allowed to leave by prison authorities.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Chandigarh About 40% of Chandigarh’s Burail Jail inmates were released on parole, including those under trial and convicted prisoners to decongest the prison during the Covid-19 lockdown period from March 26 to June 14, shows data from District Legal Service Authority (DLSA).

Of the 576 prisoners eligible for release, 397 prisoners were allowed to leave by prison authorities, the data reveals.

There were 1,007 inmates in Burail Jail as of March 26 this year (it has capacity of 1,120) of whom 420 were convicts, 583 were under trial and four were minors.

The parole was facilitated following the Supreme Court’s (SC) directions in March through a high-powered committee headed by chairperson, State Legal Service Authority, justice Jaswant Singh, including principal secretary home department Arun Kumar Gupta, IG prisons Om Veer Singh and CJM-cum DLSA secretary Ashok Kumar Mann.

The committee also decided in a May 16 review meeting that inmates would return to jail in a staggered manner from July 2 to July 22. They would be isolated for 15 days in a special ward set up in the prison before being screened.

However, the final call on extension of parole will be taken at a review meeting by the end of July depending on the Covid-19 situation.

According to the data accessed by Hindustan Times, out of 263 persons under trial, just 118 were released whereas out of 334 convicted prisoners eligible for parole, 147 were released.

Meanwhile, Mann said 87 prisoners who were eligible could not be released because of procedural errors concerning their sureties bonds and other such domains.

Sixty two special parole applications were rejected while 30 were still pending.

Mann also added that the prisoners were given special parole for 56 days according to SC directions.

tags
top news
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In