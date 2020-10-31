e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 42-year-old killed in bike-truck collision in Chandigarh

42-year-old killed in bike-truck collision in Chandigarh

Victim was declared brought dead at the hospital; truck driver arrested

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The collision took place near Hallomajra Chowk on Saturday.
The collision took place near Hallomajra Chowk on Saturday. (HT Photo )
         

A bike-borne man was killed after he was hit by a truck on a slip road near Hallomajra Chowk on Saturday evening.

The victim, Varinder Kumar, 42, of Raipur Khurd, worked as a supervisor in a factory in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. He was on his way back home when he met with the accident. Varinder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Gyan Chand, 49, of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In