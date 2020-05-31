44 fresh cases in Punjab, tally 2,334

chandigarh

Updated: May 31, 2020 01:22 IST

Forty-four more people, including 13 from the Amritsar district, tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of those infected by the disease to 2,334.

Health department officials in Amritsar said four fresh cases of community spread were reported from Green Avenue, Hathi Gate, Garwali Gate and Baba Bakala. Besides, a city-based man, who recently returned from Mumbai and was quarantined at his home, was found infected.

Also, eight contacts of Covid-19 patients were tested positive.

All the patients are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, and are stable. The district’s total tally of cases has reached 387, including 7 deaths.

2 undertrials, 7 others infected in Ludhiana

As many as nine more persons, including seven family members of a Covid casualty and two undertrials lodged in a Ludhiana jail, tested positive in the district.

A 51-year-old resident of Chhawani Mohalla died of the virus infection on Friday, following which samples of nine of his family members were taken. Of the seven of his family found infected are his wife, elder brother and an 11-year-old boy.

In the Sangrur district, a 50-year-old vegetable vendor from Malerkotla town, who was injured a road accident, was tested positive for the coronavirus at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“He sustained injuries in the accident and was referred to the Rajindra Hospital Patiala, from where he was sent to PGIMER,” said senior medical officer Dr Jaswinder Singh.

7 of family among 8 infected in Rupnagar

Eight persons, including seven members of a family, and a healthcare worker, tested positive for Covid-19 at Mansuhan Kalan village of Rupnagar district on Saturday.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sonali Giri said the seven family members, aged between two and 85, returned from Maharashtra where they were stuck due to the lockdown. The 48-year-old female healthcare worker is also posted in the same village.

The patients were shifted to the Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur. The district now has 10 active Covid-19 cases.

Eight, including 6-year-old positive in Pathankot

Eight persons, including a six-year-old boy were found positive in the pathankot district. Five patients are contacts of a trader who runs wholesale business in the Damtal food grain market in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Two of the, a man and his son, are in a serious condition in Amritsar and Ludhiana hospitals.

Six test positive in Hoshiarpur

In Hoshiarpur district, six more cases were reported, taking the total number of infected persons to 121. Four patients are contacts of a Nangli Jalalpur man who had died of the disease on May 17. Till date, 21 of his contacts have tested positive for the virus. One patient from Sajna village returned from Gujrat and another hails from Ramdaspur. The latter returned from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

In neighbouring Gurdaspur district, a 34-year-old man of Saraspur village near Dhariwal was reported positive.

He returned from Mumbai, Maharashtra, where he worked. Batala civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhalla said four pregnant women, who were tested positive earlier, were discharged on Saturday. The district has reported 140 cases, including three deaths.

Two infected in Fazilka, 1 each in Bathinda, Moga

In Fazilka district, reports of two persons, including a 21-year-old army jawan, came positive for the disease. A 23-year-old youth found infected had returned from Haryana while the armyman was kept at an isolation ward in the Fazilka cantonment area.

In adjacent Bathinda district, a woman of Raman Mandi town, she had recently travelled to Delhi with her husband was tested positive.

Her husband was tested negative. They were in home quarantine after their returned from Delhi on May 25, deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said.

In Moga district, a man who returned from Chennai on May 28, was tested positive. The patient belongs to Daroli Bhai village. He was admitted to the community health centre, Baghapurana,” civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said.

Also in Mohali district, a Delhi-based banker’s wife and a dhaba owner’s son were found positive.

(Inputs from Sangrur, Mohali, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Faridkot)