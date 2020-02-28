48th Rose Festival starts in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:24 IST

The 48th Rose Festival will be inaugurated by local member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16 on Friday.

This year, the festival’s themes are “women empowerment” and “plastic-free city”. A kiosk of Chandigarh Smart City will also be set up.

As many as be 800 varieties of roses are on display in 1,400 flower beds spread over 30 acres.

Preparations underway for 48th Rose Festival 2020 in Chandigarh on Thursday. ( Sanjeev Sharma/HT )

The Sector 17 underpass adjoining Rose Garden will host a food park and various exhibition stalls, along with a replica of the Open Hand monument.

Chopper rides will be available this year as well. Visitors can enjoy the five-minute ride for ₹1,700 per passenger. Tickets can be booked online in advance at www.bit.ly/390X7au.

Various competitions will be organised throughout the three-day festival, including flower competition, flower hat competition, rose quiz, rose prince and princess, rose king and queen, kite flying and on-the-spot painting.

Results of 35 categories of Class E and 25 categories of Class D have already been announced. Winners of other categories will be announced after the event’s inauguration.

Municipal commissioner KK Yadav said a selfie contest will be held wherein visitors can upload selfies on the Facebook “Ease of Living in Chandigarh” page and win prizes.

AVOID THESE ROADS

In view of the anticipated heavy rush of pedestrians, the road stretch from Sector 16/17 light point up to Matka Chowk (Jan Marg) will be closed for vehicular movement from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The road from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, up to Matka Chowk will also remain closed for vehicles during this period.

If required, the traffic police may declare these roads vehicle-free zones throughout the day to facilitate safe movement of pedestrians around Rose Garden.