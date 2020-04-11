e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 50 teams to launch door-to-door screening in Amritsar today

50 teams to launch door-to-door screening in Amritsar today

Under the pilot project, the administration has selected two localities—Sultanwind road and Kirshna Nagar localities—where two deaths were reported due to coronavirus

chandigarh Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The district administration has deputed 50 medical teams to conduct door-to-door screening of the residents of Amritsar city from Sunday to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal said on Saturday.

Under the pilot project of the drive, the administration, with the help of the municipal corporation (MC) and health department, has selected two localities—Sultanwind road and Kirshna Nagar localities—where two deaths were reported due to coronavirus. A total of 11 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.

ADC Aggarwal said, “The medical teams will screen all members of every family and check their body temperature. They will also maintain travel history of people to trace their contacts. If anyone is found to be symptomatic, he or she will be tested for the Covid-19.”

“The screening of all the residents of the city will help in tracing the infected people and prevent the further spread of the disease,” he added.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Each medical team will consist of 2 ASHA workers and 2 ANM staff members, beside the doctors. ASHA and ANM workers have been given training on Saturday and medical kits have been provided to them.”

top news
Andhra wants lockdown restricted to red zones; KCR demands 2-week extension
Andhra wants lockdown restricted to red zones; KCR demands 2-week extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir
‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Watch: Why social distancing is a distant dream in Chandigarh’s slum
Watch: Why social distancing is a distant dream in Chandigarh’s slum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news