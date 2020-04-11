50 teams to launch door-to-door screening in Amritsar today

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:18 IST

The district administration has deputed 50 medical teams to conduct door-to-door screening of the residents of Amritsar city from Sunday to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal said on Saturday.

Under the pilot project of the drive, the administration, with the help of the municipal corporation (MC) and health department, has selected two localities—Sultanwind road and Kirshna Nagar localities—where two deaths were reported due to coronavirus. A total of 11 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.

ADC Aggarwal said, “The medical teams will screen all members of every family and check their body temperature. They will also maintain travel history of people to trace their contacts. If anyone is found to be symptomatic, he or she will be tested for the Covid-19.”

“The screening of all the residents of the city will help in tracing the infected people and prevent the further spread of the disease,” he added.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Each medical team will consist of 2 ASHA workers and 2 ANM staff members, beside the doctors. ASHA and ANM workers have been given training on Saturday and medical kits have been provided to them.”