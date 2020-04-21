e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 6, including 5 from Dera Bassi Covid-19 hotspot, discharged from Banur hospital

6, including 5 from Dera Bassi Covid-19 hotspot, discharged from Banur hospital

District epidemiologist Dr Renu Singh said that those discharged included two women aged 39 and 61, a boy aged 12, and three men aged between 42 and 43

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:40 IST
All the patients were admitted to hospital on April 6 and their samples taken after they came in contact with other positive cases.
Six people, including five from Jawaharpur village, the Dera Bassi Covid-19 ‘hotspot,’ were discharged from the Covid Care Centre at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur on Tuesday after recovering from the virus.

With this, the count of total recoveries in Mohali district has gone up to 14.

District epidemiologist Dr Renu Singh said that those discharged included two women aged 39 and 61, a boy aged 12, and three men aged between 42 and 43.

Apart from those from Jawaharpur village, one person named Abdul Razaaq from Mauli Baidwan village was released. Notably, Jawaharpur has witnessed highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state after a panch and sarpanch did not observe self-isolation norms.

Singh said the patients would be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure at the district level quarantine centre in Sector 70, Mohali, and then sent home.

All the patients were admitted to hospital on April 6 and their samples taken after they came in contact with other positive cases.

While lauding the health teams at Gian Sagar Hospital’s Covid Centre, Dr Singh said all the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff there were real warriors performing their duty with hard work and dedication while risking their lives.

