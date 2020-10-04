e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 6-year-old girl dies after mini truck hits motorcycle

6-year-old girl dies after mini truck hits motorcycle

The truck hit the motorcycle when Pari’s father, Mani Rana, attempted to take a turn at the Milk Colony Chowk. Pari received head injuries and was declared dead in hospital

chandigarh Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A six-year-old girl was killed after the motorcycle she and her parents were riding was hit by a light duty truck at the Dhanas Milk Colony where she lived on Sunday evening.

The truck hit the motorcycle when Pari’s father, Mani Rana, attempted to take a turn at the Milk Colony Chowk. Pari received head injuries after both she and her mother Munni Devi, riding pillion, were thrown off.

She was declared dead by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 16 while her mother was administered first aid.

Rana, who is a tailor, escaped unhurt.

Truck driver Bhisan Sahni, who is from Bihar, has been arrested and a case registered against him under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarangpur police station. Both the vehicles have been impounded.

42-year-old mason killed in road mishap

A 42-year-old man, working as a mason, was killed in a mishap on Airport Road on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Biru Khan of a village in Dera Bassi, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a car bearing Delhi registration number, police said.

He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A case was registered against one Sundar Das, based on the car’s registration number.

tags
top news
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In