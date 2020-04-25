e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 687 migrant labourers living at shelter homes in Ambala district sent back to native places in UP

687 migrant labourers living at shelter homes in Ambala district sent back to native places in UP

The district administration has provided them masks, sanitisers, food packets, biscuits, fruits and water bottles, so they don’t face any inconvenience during their journey

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:26 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A month after the Ambala district administration housed thousands of migrant labourers at shelter homes amid the Covid-19 lockdown, 687 of them were sent back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, in 23 roadways buses, on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, “As per instructions of the state government, the process of sending all migrant labourers back to their native states has been initiated. Municipal commissioner Partha Gupta has been entrusted with the task. A police officer and government official have also been sent along with the bus driver and conductor. The administration has also checked conducted a health check-up on the travelers.”

The district administration has provided them masks, sanitisers, food packets, biscuits, fruits and water bottles, so they don’t face any inconvenience during their journey, he added.

MC commissioner Partha Gupta said the batch includes 22 migrant labourers from Agra, 52 from Aligarh, 12 from Amroha, one for Bhagpat, 147 from Badaun; 36 from Bulandshahar, 27 from Firozabad, 8 from Shamli, 12 from Hatharas, 45 from Kasganj, 21 from Mathura, 49 from Meerut, 63 from Moradabad, 67 from Rampur and 125 from Saharanpur.

As many as 3,600 migrant labourers are living in 21 shelter homes at various religious places, schools and community centres in the district. The administration provides them with three meals a day and tea, with the help of several social organisations.

Along with conducting health check-ups regularly, the administration is also holding yoga sessions and has installed LED projector screens for their entertainment.

Workers painting school building in Kakar Majra village

At a shelter home at Government Senior Secondary School in Kakar Majra village of Naraingarh block, where 113 workers are staying, some of them are beautifying the school building.

Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate Aditi said, “While some of the migrant labourers are voluntarily painting the school building, others are clearing the empty space and planting fruits, vegetables and flowers. The flower pots of the school are also being painted. This effort is commendable.”

“I asked officials concerned to motivate them to make masks, engage them in grain market for wheat procurement and paint the walls of the shelter homes. I asked to beautify the place where they were living for the last one month,” DC Sharma said.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news