71 lakh MT wheat procured: Dushyant

He said the state government has also procured more than 4,422 MT gram

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 00:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government has procured over 71 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat and 7.58 lakh MT mustard.

He said the state government has also procured more than 4,422 MT gram.

Chautala, who also holds food, civil supplies and consumer affairs portfolio, said some leaders of opposition parties were not able to ‘digest’ that the procurement process was running smoothly despite the lockdown, and were misleading farmers.

“The reality is that the cash credit of ₹22,000 crore has already been kept for the payment to farmers and for the 2.5% commission to arhtiyas,” he added.

He said payment of both the farmers as well as arhtiyas is done on the third or fourth day after the wheat purchased in the mandis is lifted for the warehouses.

He said wheat is being procured at an MSP of ₹1,925 per quintal, mustard at ₹4,425 per quintal and gram at ₹4,875 per quintal.

