e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali

74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali

Victim was suffering from lung cancer, tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
The victim was staying with his daughter in Zirkapur and his cremation has been performed as per protocol under the observation of health officials.
The victim was staying with his daughter in Zirkapur and his cremation has been performed as per protocol under the observation of health officials. (Representative Image/HT)
         

A 74-year-old man, who died at Ojas Hospital in Panchkula on May 7, became the third person to succumb to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mohali on Friday after his reports came out to be positive, posthumously.

The victim, a resident of Jaipurias Sunrise Greens in Zirakpur, was suffering from lung cancer. He was admitted to Ojas hospital in Panchkula on May 7. The hospital also tested him for Covid-19.

The victim passed away on Thursday afternoon. However, his reports, which came on Friday, found him positive for the deadly virus.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the victim was staying with his daughter in Zirkapur and his cremation had been performed as per protocol under the observation of health officials.

“We will collect the samples of his family members and will also trace his contacts. We have already sealed the area in Zirakpur,” he said.

OTHER FATALITIES

On March 31, a 65-year-old man from Nayagaon had succumbed to Covid-19 at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. A 74-year-old woman had died at the Kharar civil hospital on April 6. She was brought to the hospital due to acute hypertension and diabetes and was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution. Her reports, received on April 7 confirmed she had Covid-19.

top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news