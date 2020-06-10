75-year-old man killed by wife, son in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:27 IST

A 75-year-old retired Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) official was killed by his wife and son following a disagreement in C Block of Ludhiana’s posh BRS Nagar on Tuesday night.

The victim, Sham Singh, sustained stab wounds on his neck and head. Police have arrested his wife, Charanjit Kaur, 70, and son Jatinder Singh, 45. The victim’s wife Charanjit Kaur also sported stab wounds and bite marks.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-III) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said two kitchen knives, one of which was broken, and a statue that had been used for murdering the victim had been recovered from the crime scene.

After the incident, Jatinder called one of his relatives in Ropar and narrated the episode. The relative in turn informed the victim’s brother, who lives in Jamalpur Area.

Upon arriving at the house, he raised the alarm and called the police, who found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

WIFE TRIES TO TAKE BLAME

At first, Charanjit told the police that she had murdered her husband, but the cops spotted Jatinder’s blood-soaked shirt and called the forensic team.

Charanjit said her husband would pick fights on petty issues. She said the two of them had an argument around 7.30pm on Tuesday night. Later, as the argument became heated both of them attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons, she told the police.

Police said it seemed that Jatinder had killed his father in a fit of rage.

Police have sent the body to the civil hospital for post mortem examination. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.