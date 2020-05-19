e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ₹90 lakh collected from challans during lockdown in Chandigarh

₹90 lakh collected from challans during lockdown in Chandigarh

As per the data, 11,938 challans and 758 e-challans have been issued so far

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Offences related to driving licences were most prevalant with 7,293 driving without or with expired licence, and 5,021 failing to produce a driving licence on demand by a police officer.
Offences related to driving licences were most prevalant with 7,293 driving without or with expired licence, and 5,021 failing to produce a driving licence on demand by a police officer.(HT FILE)
         

The traffic police have collected ₹88.9 lakh from challans since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed on March 23, as per data available with the challaning branch.

As per the data, 11,938 challans and 758 e-challans have been issued so far.

Offences related to driving licences were most prevalant with 7,293 driving without or with expired licence, and 5,021 failing to produce a driving licence on demand by a police officer. Also, 5,626 violations have been registered for driving without or with expired insurance and 4,671 for driving without registration certificate.

As many as 8,000 vehicles have been impounded during this period.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kewal Krishan said, “The traffic police is now setting up nakas to ensure social distancing is being followed inside the vehicles, and people are venturing out with masks.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In