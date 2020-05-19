₹90 lakh collected from challans during lockdown in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:34 IST

The traffic police have collected ₹88.9 lakh from challans since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed on March 23, as per data available with the challaning branch.

As per the data, 11,938 challans and 758 e-challans have been issued so far.

Offences related to driving licences were most prevalant with 7,293 driving without or with expired licence, and 5,021 failing to produce a driving licence on demand by a police officer. Also, 5,626 violations have been registered for driving without or with expired insurance and 4,671 for driving without registration certificate.

As many as 8,000 vehicles have been impounded during this period.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kewal Krishan said, “The traffic police is now setting up nakas to ensure social distancing is being followed inside the vehicles, and people are venturing out with masks.”