AAP holds protest over hefty power bills across Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:42 IST

CHANDIGARH

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held state-wide protests against hefty electricity bills imposed on the consumers during the lockdown.

The protests were staged in 11 districts, including Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Muktsar, Patiala, Barnala, Faridkot and Moga, where memos were handed over to the government through deputy commissioners (DCs) seeking relief from the hefty bills.

In a joint statement, AAP MLA and state convener of ‘bijli morcha’ Meet Hayer and state trade wing president Nina Mittal said the Congress government had not only hiked the prices of electricity but was also charging hefty bills from business establishments, including shopping malls, shops, marriage palaces, restaurants, hotels, gyms and even schools, for the period during which most of them remained closed. They also questioned the fixed charges from the commercial power consumers and others, seeking a complete waiver on the electricity bills.