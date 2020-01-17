e-paper
AAP protests outside Punjab assembly over power hike

The Aam Aadmi Party, the main opposition party in Punjab, wants a review of the power purchase agreements with private thermal plants

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists, led by state unit chief Bhagwant Mann, held a protest outside the Punjab assembly here on Friday against the recent hike in electricity rates.

Demanding a rollback, Mann, who represents Sangrur in the Lok Sabha, blamed the state Congress government and the previous Akali Dal government for favouring private companies.

The AAP, the main opposition party in the state, wants a review of the power purchase agreements with private thermal plants.

A day earlier, the AAP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly on the first day of the two-day special session in protest against the denial of permission to move a private member Bill, seeking termination of the power purchase agreements.

Legislator Aman Arora said that by refusing to move the private member Bill, the Congress government had once again indicated that it stood with the power mafia and not with the common man, who are paying hefty bills through the nose.

On January 10, AAP activists were stopped from heading towards chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s official residence here after the police used water cannons to disperse them. They were protesting against the recent hike in electricity rates by 2.14%.

