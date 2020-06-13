e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / AAP terms Centre’s ordinances on agri marketing ‘anti-Punjab’

AAP terms Centre’s ordinances on agri marketing ‘anti-Punjab’

AAP leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor through DCs in all districts, demanding immediate withdrawal of all three ordinances passed by the Modi government

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday, termed the three ordinances brought out by the Union government as ‘anti-Punjab’, and claimed that these are aimed at ruining the agriculture sector in state. AAP leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor through DCs in all districts, demanding immediate withdrawal of all three ordinances passed by the Modi government.

MLA and party chief spokesperson Prof Baljinder Kaur said, “The ordinances – the Farmer Product Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Support) Ordinance 2020, Price Guarantee and Farmer Services (Empowerment and Security) Ordinance 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – are aimed at abolishing the MSP for wheat and paddy.”

In the memorandum, the party has alleged that the ordinances being imposed on pretext of benefitting the farmers will prove to be a curse for them and benefit corporate houses instead.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In