ABVP member assaulted at Panjab University hostel, eight booked

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:10 IST

An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member received multiple stitches on the mouth after a group of eight men assaulted him at the boys’ hostel number 3 on the Panjab University campus on Saturday evening.

Police have booked the unidentified assailants under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officials said preliminary investigation suggested that the accused were members of the Students For Society (SFS), and they were scrutinising video footage of the incident to identify the assailants.

They said the attack on Divyansh Sharma, a chemical engineering student, came close on the heels of him making an objectionable comment on an Instagram post. The post was about a Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest held on the varsity campus recently.

Thereafter, SFS president Varinder Singh had sought an apology from him in the comments.

Divyansh told the police that he received an anonymous call on Saturday evening asking for his whereabouts. While he is an inmate of hostel number 4, he was at hostel number 3 to meet a friend, when he was attacked.

He was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where he received multiple stitches on the mouth.

UNIVERSITY TO HOLD PROBE

Following the attack, ABVP members gathered outside the residence of dean students welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar on Saturday night, demanding action against the accused. They were pacified by policemen.

On Sunday, a meeting was called at the vice-chancellor’s office around 12.30pm. One of the varsity officials, who attended the meeting, said, “We discussed the matter with Divyansh. The university will conduct an independent inquiry into the case, and assist the police wherever required.” The officials objected to how the students gathered outside the DSW’s house at night.