Active cases in Chandigarh down to 31 as 7 found +ve, 51 discharged

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:25 IST

Seven people, including four children, tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the city reached 309.

However, with 51 people being discharged — marking the highest number of recoveries in a day — the number of active cases dropped to 31.

So far, 273 people have won the battle against this deadly infection while five have succumbed to it.

Among the new cases, six are from the hotspot Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. With 232 infections so far, this congested locality accounts for 75% cases of the city. Among those infected, there are two 10-year-old boys, a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

The seventh case was reported from Sector 21, that of a 57-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man from Sector 56, who was reported positive on May 5 and had fled to his native village, has now been cured and discharged.

Apart from him, 50 residents of Bapu Dham Colony have been cured and moved to the post-discharge quarantine centre at Sood Dharamshala, Sector 22, on Friday.

New case in Panchkula

In Panchkula, a fresh case was reported, taking the total count to 28.

The 19-year-old is the son of a 52-year-old man who had tested positive earlier.

The Sector 12 residents had recently visited Delhi. Both are admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital, Sector 6, and are the two active cases in the district.