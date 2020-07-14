Admission process for Class 11 at 40 Chandigarh govt schools to start from July 21

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:39 IST

The education department has decided to start online admission for Class 11 of 40 government schools from July 21 for the 2020-21 academic session.

The last date for submitting the online registration form is July 30. As many as 12,500 seats are available at government schools in four streams- science, arts, commerce and skill courses.

Candidates have to submit online registration forms with scanned documents as per details mentioned in the prospectus. To help students complete the process, admission help desks have been set up in 20 government schools. The desks will be operational from 9am to 1pm on all working days.

Director of school education, Chandigarh, Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, said, “We have made all arrangements for students so they don’t face difficulty getting admission.”

Moreover, 20 options for different schools/streams will be available to students in the registration form. Candidates scoring above 60% have to fill a minimum of 10 options for schools and streams. Candidates with less than 60% have to fill minimum of 15 options.

The online prospectus will be available at www.chdeducation.gov.in and www.nielit.gov.in/chandigarh.