Home / Chandigarh / Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27

Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27

The last date for submission of forms for all centralised courses is August 3, 2020.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 02:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Students seeking admission to various courses at the city’s government colleges can start applying from July 27. The prospectus will be available on www.dhe.chd.gov.in from July 24.

This time, the admission process for BA courses is also likely to be conducted online. For BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc Biotechnology (hons) and B.Sc Bioinformatics (hons), students can apply through the centralised online admission process, as was the norm over the last few years. The last date for submission of forms for all centralised courses is August 3, 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The prospectus will be available on www.dhe.chd.gov.in from July 24.

Start of online submission of forms July 27, 2020

Last date for form submission August 3, 2020

Display of list of applicants August 5, 2020

Online submission of discrepancies by applicants August 7, 2020

Display list of all eligible applicants August 8, 2020

Display list of applicants’ allotted college August 13, 2020

