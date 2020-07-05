e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / After slip in national rank, Panjab University to evaluate five-year data

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:08 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After slipping in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluation again this year, Panjab University is reviewing the data submitted to the Union human resource development ministry in the past five year.

The varsity drew flak as it slipped from 34th rank in 2019 to 44th in 2020, having attained 12th position among all universities in the country in 2016.

The step to evaluate the data has been initiated by the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the university.

IQAC director Ashish Jain said, “We have initiated the process after getting directions from the vice-chancellor. Based on analysis and evaluation, a report will be prepared by IQAC which we expect to submit by next week.”

According to the IQAC, the evaluation will be category-wise as done by the NIRF. The university will evaluate score and performance in engineering, pharmacy, management and overall rankings of the university for the last five years.

Every parameter will be examined in each category. This year, PU’s score in teaching, learning and resources, which includes its total student strength, faculty-student ratio and financial resources, dropped as well. Its score in research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity, and perception also slipped.

After evaluating the data, IQAC will also make recommendations. “Our aim is to analyse all positive and negative points. We will make suggestions on every loophole to improve the university,” Jain said.

