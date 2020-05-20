e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / After stones remain in kidney despite surgery, consumer forum fines Chandigarh-based ayurvedic hospital, surgeon ₹1.5 lakh for negligence

After stones remain in kidney despite surgery, consumer forum fines Chandigarh-based ayurvedic hospital, surgeon ₹1.5 lakh for negligence

A case was filed against Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector 46B, Chandigarh; Dabur Dhanwantry Hospital allopathic wing; and general surgeon Dr Alok Ahuja.

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 00:56 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The forum observed that it was expected from a skilled surgeon that all stones–big or small–are removed during surgery.
The forum observed that it was expected from a skilled surgeon that all stones–big or small–are removed during surgery.(Getty Images)
         

A city-based ayurvedic hospital and its surgeon have been directed by the district consumer disputes redressal forum to pay ₹1 lakh along with a full refund of surgery fee to a city resident for medical negligence.

A stone removal surgery brought no relief to 35-year-old Vinod Kumar of Sector 32, whose pain “worsened” and he was left “shocked” to know that stones were still present even after surgery.

A case was filed against Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Sector 46B, Chandigarh; Dabur Dhanwantry Hospital allopathic wing; and general surgeon Dr Alok Ahuja.

The case dates back to October 8, 2018, when Kumar went to the hospital complaining of severe stomach pain. Dr Alok Ahuja performed a test that showed a stone in Kumar’s left kidney. A surgery was performed.

But the pain persisted, Kumar said, adding that as per the doctor it was normal. As the pain worsened, he got tests done from another hospital and came to know that the stone was still present in the kidney.

Kumar went back to Dr Ahuja, who “paid no attention” and prescribed some medicine. Another test revealed two more stones, after which the doctor “behaved rudely” and “refused to check him”.

Citing medical negligence, Kumar moved the consumer court.

In their reply, the hospital admitted that Dr Alok Ahuja had conducted the surgery, but said the “stone may have re-formed and it was small in nature that could have been easily removed through urination”. The hospital claimed that the matter may be referred to the medical board and denied negligence or deficiency in service.

The forum observed that it was expected from a skilled surgeon that all stones–big or small–are removed during surgery. “Even after surgery was done on October 8, pain recurred and small stones were detected within 13 days from the date of first surgery,” the court said.

“Had they been a little cautious, all stones could have been removed at the time of the first surgery. The opposite parties were medically negligent,” the forum observed.

The forum directed the three opposition parties to refund ₹44,514 along with an interest of 9% per annum from the date of filing of the present complaint. Apart from this, they were also directed to pay ₹1 lakh to Kumar as compensation for pain, suffering, mental agony and harassment along with ₹10,000 as costs of litigation.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In