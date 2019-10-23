Air India to launch direct flight from Amritsar to Patna on Oct 27

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:32 IST

NEW DELHI To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Air India is set to launch a direct flight from Amritsar to Patna starting October 27.

“The flight, connecting Harmandir Sahib with Takht Sri Patna Sahib, is a tribute to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji,” Air India said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The flight, operated by the 162-seater A320 neo aircraft, will take off from Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport at Amritsar at 2:55 pm and land at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna at 5:05 pm.

It will be leaving Patna at 10:55 am to reach Amritsar at 1:15 pm on every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

“The flight will fulfil a long-standing desire of the Sikh pilgrims to have a direct air link between the two venerated Takhts at Amritsar and Patna,” the statement said.

It said that the flight will facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Amritsar to also pay their homage at the Gurdwara at Patna, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

