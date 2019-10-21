Akal Takh jathedar urges Pak PM to give pilgrims free access to corridor

chandigarh

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to waive off $20 fees proposed by Islamabad on every pilgrim visiting the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor.

Jathedar said that the imposing of fee will be a blow on the pocket of poor pilgrims.

“A family consisting of four members will have to shell out roughly over ₹ 5,000 in order to pay obeisance at the gurdwara. It is unfair. Pakistan PM Imran Khan should show magnanimity and give free access to the corridor,” said Jathedar.

Harpreet Singh was here to attend Interfaith Global Summit dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak organised by the Alliance for Sikh Organisation at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

He said that Pakistan and India should avoid politics over the issue as the matter of Kartapur corridor was associated with Sikh sentiments.

Reflecting upon growing tension and difference in ideologies among people of different faiths, Jathedar said that it was important for the heads of different faiths to enter a dialogue, “Only though dialogue, we can attain world peace,” said Singh.

Besides Jathedar, Jewish scholar from Switzerland Kevin Arstide, BK Ankita Brahma Kumaris of World Spiritual University, chief Imam Maulana Muhammad Umair Alasi, director of the Tibetan Centre, New York, Nicholas Vreeland and secretary to Bishop Delhi Rev FR Ajeet Patrick also attended the event.

