Akali Dal leader shot dead in Batala village, legs chopped off

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:37 IST

The Gurdaspur district vice-president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, 55, was shot dead and his legs were chopped off allegedly by the owner of a poultry farm on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Dhilwan village in Dera Baba Nanak area, police said. Dalbir was also a two-time sarpanch of the village panchayat.

Police have booked Balwinder Singh (55), his two sons Major Singh (25) and Mandeep Singh (24), and about six unidentified persons for murder.

In his complaint, Dalbir’s son Sandeep Singh said that on Monday afternoon, a dispute broke between his cousin brother Ranjodh Singh and Balwinder Singh over hiring of a servant. Dalbir Singh former SAD sarpanch, rushed to spot and pacified his cousin. Later in the night, when Dalbir was standing outside his home, Balwinder Singh, along with his two sons, and about six unidentified persons, attacked him.

“Major and Mandeep opened fire at Dalbir Singh while Balwinder and others attacked him with sharp-edged weapons,” said Sandeep Singh. After ensuring that Dalbir Singh had died, the miscreants fled from the spot.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman said: “Five teams have been formed to trace the accused. We have received vital inputs about the whereabouts of the accused and they will be behind bars very soon,” he said.