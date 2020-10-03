e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Amarinder okay with Sidhu back as power minister, not Punjab Congress chief

Amarinder okay with Sidhu back as power minister, not Punjab Congress chief

Responding to the party high command’s fresh overtures to mollify a sulking Navjot Singh Sidhu and speculation of his appointment as state Congress chief in place of Sunil Jakhar, he said: “Why should somebody who joined the Congress three years ago become the president in place of Jakhar who has spent his life in the party?”

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:23 IST
Ramesh Vinayak
Ramesh Vinayak
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during an interview with Hindustan Times at his sprawling farm house, Mohinder Bagh, named after his mother, in the Shivalik foothills near Chandigarh on Friday.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during an interview with Hindustan Times at his sprawling farm house, Mohinder Bagh, named after his mother, in the Shivalik foothills near Chandigarh on Friday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said that he does not have any problem with his bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu joining back his cabinet at the power minister, a portfolio the Amritsar East MLA had spurned after the chief minister divested him of the local bodies ministry after the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Capt Amarinder Singh was responding to the party high command’s fresh overtures to mollify a sulking Sidhu, during an interview to Hindustan Times at his sprawling farm house, Mohinder Bagh, in the Shivalik foothills near Chandigarh on Friday.

Amarinder Singh sounded not amenable to offer any other portfolio to Sidhu. “I can’t change my ministers. They are all doing a good job.”

On the speculation on Sidhu’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief in place of incumbent Sunil Jakhar in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state in early 2022, he said: “Why should somebody who joined the Congress three years ago become the president in place of Jakhar who has spent his life in the party?”

He was alluding to Sidhu who switched from the BJP to the Congress ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly elections.

Amarinder’s comments on Sidhu assume significance in the backdrop of the dinner meeting on Thursday between the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat and Sidhu at the latter’s residence in Amritsar ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab from October 4 to 6.

The party is keen that Punjab Congress put up a united face during Rahul’s visit.

The cricketer-turned-politician enjoys a good equation with the Gandhi family.

top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In