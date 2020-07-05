e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ambala villages to participate in beautification, development competition

Ambala villages to participate in beautification, development competition

Competitions will be held and development funds will be sanctioned for five villages

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 21:17 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

With an aim to develop and beautify villages, a “super village challenge” has been launched in Ambala for the first time.

Under a three-month initial plan, development works at participating villages will be judged under prescribed parameters. Later, competitions will be held and development funds will be sanctioned for five villages.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said the village sarpanch will have a special role in the competition and scores will be given only after taking into consideration the work done in the villages.

“Under this project, the sarpanch will have to declare what works have been carried out in the village till July 15. Also, the role of sarpanch has played in activities other than development works will hold more weightage. This includes 100% registration on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, Ante Natal Camp (ANC) checkup, vaccination, sanitation and other health services,” the DC added.

“Not only this, prevention of drug abuse and female foeticide, beautification of schools, minimising wastage of water and steps taken to make village polythene free will also be considered,” Sharma said.

Detailed information will be given to the sarpanchs by block development and Panchayat officials, DC said, adding that the departments concerned will also ensure that this work is done with coordination.

top news
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Karnataka sees surge of 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
Karnataka sees surge of 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In