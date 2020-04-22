Amid Covid-19 outbreak, Chandigarh authorities warn residents of impending dengue season

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:18 IST

Already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, UT health department has another reason to worry this season -- vector-borne diseases.

Urging residents to take precautions, adviser Manoj Parida took to Twitter and wrote, “Dengue season is knocking on doors. Please clean up water tanks, dry up waterlogged corners, sanitise houses and relax...We don’t want 2 in 1. Dengue and corona both guests in city.”

A health department official, who is not allowed to talk to media, said, “Its April, culex mosquito is there. We call it a ‘nuisance mosquito’ as it bites and leaves rashes. In least scenario, it will cause filariasis and Japanese encephalitis, but these diseases are not reported in this region.” “To deal with the adult mosquito, fogging has already been started and on request, spraying is also being done,” he said.

The official also said that the next three months, May, June and July, are the season of malaria, then post monsoon (August to November) is the peak breeding season of aedes aegypti – the mosquito causing dengue and that is the time when dengue and chikungunya cases spike.

PREVIOUS CASES

In 2018, 301 dengue cases were reported in the UT, while the count was 286 in 2019. The health official also said that he was not aware if any case has been reported this year so far.

On being asked how challenging it would be to check the vector-borne diseases when the health staff is already dealing with the corona pandemic, the official said, “We are all geared up. The department’s energy is definitely diverted towards the deadly pandemic and we are not able to give all our attention towards the vector-borne diseases, but at the same time, we are keeping a watch on it and are vigilant.”

A total of 140 mosquito breeding checkers, 56 multipurpose health workers and six inspectors are already on the job, he said, adding that the breeding checkers are accompanying the teams of health workers who are conducting door-to-door screening for the coronavirus. “They are there for the security purpose of the staff and also check the mosquito breeding outside houses in nearby parks,” the official said. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, checking of mosquito breeding sites inside houses has also been impacted. “Nobody is going to let us inside because of the fear of the pandemic, so, the health workers are at least checking the outer areas,” he said.

30 CHALLANS ISSUED IN JANUARY

Last year, over 21,000 people were issued notices besides 240 challans. This year before the outbreak of coronavirus, 30 challans were issued in January.

Overburdened with dealing the global pandemic, the UT health department is taking the municipal corporation’s help. They have given the civic body a list of uncovered overhead tanks to be repaired before the season begins and a data of stagnant water spots has also been shared for spraying.