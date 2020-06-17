Amid Covid-19 outbreak, students in Chandigarh completing summer internships online

chandigarh

Amid surging cases of Covid-19, students in Chandigarh have been given the option to do their summer internships online this year, in adherence to University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

In its guidelines issued on May 4, UGC had directed universities and colleges to allow students to take up ‘online internships or activities. They had also directed them to extend starting date and reduce the internship period.

Many students of Panjab University’s University Business School (UBS) and University Institute of Engineering (UIET), who had to do complete their summer training this year, have started work from home.

Students from some branches of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) are also doing their summer internships online.

Tejinder Pal Singh, coordinator for summer internship programmes at UBS, said around 130 students of MBA second semester were scheduled to do their summer internships this year.

“In previous years, we focused on the physical presence of students during their internships. But due to present circumstances, more than 50% of our students are completing their training online,” Singh said.

Sarbjeet Singh, training and placement officer of UIET, said students of fourth and sixth semester were given three options, including online internships, and many have already started.

JD Sharma from PEC’s placement cell said, “Many students of circuital branches are already doing online internships. In other branches like civil engineering, the response is low as their work is mostly filing-based.”