Amid lockdown, Ludhiana residents raising morale of police personnel

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:31 IST

During the lockdown duty, the police personnel deployed at different checkpoints in the city are being treated with lot of regard and respect by the city residents.

The personnel say they have never witnessed such gratitude towards their department before. Residents’ acknowledgement is undoubtedly boosting their morale to fight the Covid-19 crisis undeterred.

“The news of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli’s death due to coronavirus has been very disheartening for us. Our families are extremely worried about our safety. But the moral support that we are getting from the police chief, state government and our city residents is actually helping us a lot in boosting our morale,” one of the police personnel said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pardeep Kumar, 46, who is deployed at the checkpoint installed on Ferozepur Road near Verka Milk Plant, said that in the past 27 years of his service, he has never seen residents treating the policemen in such a respectful manner.

“With this respect and gratitude, our willpower to perform duty has doubled. I feel proud of being a policeman and with this high spirit, I can easily fight with the situation,” he added.

The messages floating on various social media platforms — ‘Proud of Punjab of Police’, ‘Salute to our heroes’, ‘God bless the cops on duty’ and ‘Brave sons and daughters of the city’— are also encouraging our front-line warriors.

Initially, it was quite unusual for them when commuters paused and greeted them with a thank you, but not anymore. “At times, when residents come across us, they enquire not only about our well-being, but even our family members’ well-being. While some of them even give us blessings. This gesture simply makes our day,” said head constables Gurjant Singh and Sohan Das, adding that this has never happened in the past. Both the head constables are the part of PCR team and work for 24 hours in a stretch on alternative days.