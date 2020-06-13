e-paper
Animals in focus during Covid-19 webinar at Panjab University

Animals in focus during Covid-19 webinar at Panjab University

Renowned epidemiologist Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti said it is a zoonotic virus that lives inside animals, but it does not cause disease to them.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representational photo
A webinar on Covid-19 and its relation with animals was organised by the Panjab University (PU) hostels here on Saturday.

The online session was conducted by the various hostel wardens under the theme ‘Covid-19 and animals: Myth debunked with facts’. It saw more than 110 participants.

Throwing light on the topic, epidemiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti said, “It is true that coronavirus is a zoonotic virus that lives inside animals, but it does not cause disease to them. It afflicts humans when transmitted through unsanitary means, so sanitisation is the prerequisite.”

“Not all bats harbour the virus. The take-home message is that nature harbours several pathogens and if we disturb the environmental balance, pathogens are going to take an advantage of it and we will see many more pandemics,” he cautioned.

In his address, PU vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar ensured the students that all the decisions regarding exams would be made keeping in view their welfare and safety.

