Annual cultural fiesta at St joseph’s

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:34 IST

Annual cultural fiesta, Whimsical Wonders, was organised by the primary wing of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, in the school premises.

The function commenced with the lighting of the lamp by chief guests Abdul Qayum, Harveen P Kaushal and Jyoti Batra.

A dance, eco warriors, presented by the students of Class 1 gave the message that one should take care of the natural resources before it is too late.

Children presented Rangeela Rajastha, a folk dance, and ‘Mera desh badal raha hai’ (my country is changing) depicted the progress of India and the contribution of students in the field of sports.

Principal Monica Chawla addressed the gathering and shared the achievements of the children.

The chief guests praised the global concerns raised by the children of Class 1 and 2. They also appreciated the efforts of students and teachers for organising the event.