Anomalies in construction : Contractor directed to reconstruct road in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:24 IST

Finding anomalies in the construction of Circular road, the municipal corporation (MC) has directed the contractor to recarpet the road, failing which the civic body will not release the payment for the project. The contractor has started digging the ready mix concrete (RMC) road.

As per officials, the road was constructed in January at a cost of ₹55 lakh. They had received a complaint following which testing was done and anomalies were found.

It was observed that average thickness of the RMC laid was around four inches. But, the contractor was supposed to ensure 6 inch thickness of laid RMC, as per the conditions and estimated cost of the project, MC officials said.

MC superintending engineer, Tirath Bansal said,” The contractor has been told that the payment for the project will not be released until the road is constructed as per the conditions laid in the agreement. Even after the reconstruction, the MC will check the quality before releasing the payment.”

An RTI activist had also observed a one-day hunger strike outside the MC Zone D office on June 10 against the alleged corruption in bridges and roads branch of MC. He had sought a vigilance inquiry into the matter wherein poor quality roads were constructed in different parts of the city.