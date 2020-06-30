Anticipating spike in Covid-19 cases, Himachal govt defers retirement of doctors, paramedics till August 31

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:56 IST

Anticipating a spike in Covid-19 cases in the coming months, the state government has deferred the superannuation of doctors, paramedics and faculty till August 31.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman issued an order to this effect late on Monday, exercising powers vested under Clause 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020.

“It has been observed that the number of Covid-19 patients and those requiring treatment has been increasing and from trends as well as the situation emerging throughout the country and across the globe it is apprehended that the graph is likely to peak in the coming months,” reads the order.

It is, therefore, expected that health institutions will be under more stress and under a heavier work load.

Thus, the date of superannuation of all medical officers, faculty members and paramedical staff of all categories working under the government of Himachal Pradesh in the departments of health and family welfare and medical education and research retiring on June 30 will be deemed to have been deferred and extended up to August 31.

RE-EMPLOYED STAFF TO CONTINUE

The medical officers and paramedical staff, who were due to retire between December 31, 2017 to February 29, 2020, and were re-employed to fight Covid-19 will also continue to function as such till further orders.

The extension and re-employment shall be regulated by the standard terms and conditions circulated by the state government in this regard.

For the purpose of grant of extension and re-employment, the available vacancies in equivalent and analogous posts in the district as a whole or medical colleges will be utilised to draw salaries and emoluments.

In case of extension and re-employment against promotional posts, if nobody else is eligible for promotion or a panel has not been drawn for the purpose against existing and anticipated vacancies the present posts may be utilised, says the order.

In case no suitable post is available for grant of extension and re-employment or an incumbent joins on promotion, subsequently, ex-cadre posts shall be deemed to be created for the purpose of drawl of salary emoluments of the officer or official granted extension.