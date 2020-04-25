Apply for movement pass online to recover impounded vehicle in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:49 IST

To prevent chaos and crowding at the Traffic Lines in Sector 29, Chandigarh traffic police have made it mandatory for violators to avail a movement pass online before coming to recover their impounded vehicles. According to the new mandate by the UT’s traffic police, the pass will be issued as a message on the phone and will be valid for a limited time to prevent misuse.

Discussing this, Kewal Krishan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) of Chandigarh, said, “The new rule will facilitate better management of the swarm of people who come here, as about 100 to 200 vehicles are impounded everyday. Also, many people were violating the curfew to come to Sector 29, or after getting their impounded vehicle released. In some cases, people who were stopped at nakas for violating curfew, used this as an excuse. The movement pass will be valid for limited hours only and will prevent misuse.”

The movement pass can be applied via the e-saathi app of the Chandigarh police. A shortcut has been created on the main window of the app, where one must upload a copy of one’s challan in pdf format while applying for a pass or else the pass will get cancelled. Impounded vehicles can be four days after they are impounded and anyone going to Traffic Lines without a pass will be liable to be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) for violating curfew.



Owing to strict checking of those violating curfew, the number of challans related to driving licences in Chandigarh have increased by 2.5 times this year, as compared to 2019.

As per data with challaning branch, up till 24 April this year 9,142 challans were issued for driving without procuring a licence and failure to produce driving license on demand of a policeman. While last year, 3,641 challans had been issued up till 24 April. This year, 6,773 of 9,142 challans (around 75%) were issued during the curfew (24 March to 24 April).

A penalty of ₹5,000 is imposed on the first violation, and ₹10,000 is imposed on second time defaulters.

Speaking of this, deputy inspector general of police (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “Driving licences are checked the identity of the persons carrying curfew passes when they are stopped at nakas. Even after curfew restrictions are lifted, we will remain vigilant and check licences.”