Army launches search operation for missing jawan in Himachal Pradesh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:12 IST

The army on Friday launched search and rescue operations for a jawan who slipped and fell into the Satluj while negotiating a crossing near the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pardesh.

Havildar Prakash Ralla of Tripeak Brigade was part of a patrolling party. The party immediately launched search operations and was later joined by around 200 persons of the unit.

“The operations are being carried out despite challenges of increasing water levels, high silt content, water current and presence of large boulders in the river. Quadcopters, reconnaissance, observation helicopters as also specially-trained divers from special forces and engineer task forces are undertaking the operations,” an official spokesperson said.

The efforts are being coordinated with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Karcham Dam authorities.