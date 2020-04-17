e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Army launches search operation for missing jawan in Himachal Pradesh

Army launches search operation for missing jawan in Himachal Pradesh

The jawan fell into the Satluj while negotiating a crossing

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The army on Friday launched search and rescue operations for a jawan who slipped and fell into the Satluj while negotiating a crossing near the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pardesh.

Havildar Prakash Ralla of Tripeak Brigade was part of a patrolling party. The party immediately launched search operations and was later joined by around 200 persons of the unit.

“The operations are being carried out despite challenges of increasing water levels, high silt content, water current and presence of large boulders in the river. Quadcopters, reconnaissance, observation helicopters as also specially-trained divers from special forces and engineer task forces are undertaking the operations,” an official spokesperson said.

The efforts are being coordinated with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Karcham Dam authorities.

top news
Imran Khan is MIA on Saarc Covid-19 Fund; India spends $1.7 mn in a month
Imran Khan is MIA on Saarc Covid-19 Fund; India spends $1.7 mn in a month
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha
When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news