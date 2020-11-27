Asked to deposit heavy sureties for release of leaders: Farmers body to HC

chandigarh

The Haryana Progressive Farmers Union on Friday alleged before the Punjab and Haryana high court that heavy amount of personal surety is being sought for the release of farmer leaders arrested by Haryana Police.

Their counsel Pardeep Rapria told court that the farmers who were to be released on Friday were asked to deposit ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh as personal surety by the executive magistrates concerned to secure the release. Such big amounts are not even sought from those booked for serious crimes, he had told court adding that from where would farmers secure this amount for their release.

Acting on the same, the high court bench of justice JS Puri has deferred the hearing till December 1, asking additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal to check on the same and apprise the court on next date of hearing. The farmers’ counsel, though, could not give any document substantiating his claims before the court.

The court was hearing a plea alleging illegal detention of 100 leaders who had to go to Delhi to participate in protests. It had supplied a list of 30 leaders too. The Haryana government has admitted to detention/ arrest of 24 farmer leaders and has told court that they were arrested as the organisations they belonged to were indulging in criminal activities.