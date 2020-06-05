Assailant accused of gunning down Patiala man held in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:10 IST

Probing into the May 21 murder of a 35-year-old Patiala man, police arrested one of the alleged assailants in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Parmod Kumar, who along with his associates allegedly gunned down Shamsher Singh, a resident of Sukhram Colony, Patiala, when he was returning home after celebrating his birthday.

During his questioning, Parmod reportedly admitted that he, along with his accomplices, murdered Singh over a rivalry between two groups.

“For the last few days, he was active in Mansa and Ludhiana and was planning to come to Chandigarh on the directions of Kanwar Randeep Singh Kharoud, alias SK, who runs liquor shops in Patiala. Kharoud is involved in multiple criminal cases and recently started investing in the liquor business,” said a statement issued by the Chandigarh Ppolice.

A notorious gangster, Kharoud had stirred controversy after he joined the Congress in the presence of Patiala MP Preneet Kaur during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Parmod was rounded up by police while investigating the June 2 firing at a liquor shop in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

Police had received information that some criminals wanted in shooting cases in Punjab were staying in Chandigarh for a few days and were conspiring to commit crime here.

The murder case in Patiala is registered against Kharoud, Parmod, Dutt, Sajan, Abbu, Lali, Chand Mohammad, Phul Mohammad, Pawan, Jatinder Shergill, Vicky, Twinkle, Prince and four unidentified persons at the local Anaj Mandi police station.

They were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act on a complaint filed by Shamsher’s brother Davinder Singh.