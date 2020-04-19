At 158, Srinagar, Bandipora make up for nearly half of J&K’s Covid-19 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:21 IST

Two districts of the valley – Srinagar and Bandipora – constitute nearly half of the Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

With 80 such cases, Bandipore has surpassed Srinagar as the district with highest Covid-19 patients in the northern region comprising J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Nuh in Haryana is now the third district with the maximum positive cases in the region.

While it’s not clear why the two Kashmir districts have the most number of cases, health experts believe it could be due to the lack of early detection and the cases related to Tablighi Jamaat. “The surveillance at airport in the early days or the cases of contact tracing going wrong or being ineffective could be the reason for the spike in the cases Srinagar and Bandipora,” said a senior officer who was privy to the government’s response in the initial days of cases being declared in J&K.

Srinagar has 78 positive cases with 60 active cases, as 17 patients have already recovered and one has died. Out of Bandipora’s 80 cases, 68 are active Covid-19 patients and 11 people have already recovered.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary said that many steps were taken to control coronavirus in Srinagar and results have been encouraging. “From tracking of cases with hidden or undeclared travel history and launching of web app Talaash, case detection has been effective. A total response in 10 days was 889,” said the DC adding that of the 889, 573 belonged to Srinagar.

Most cases in Bandipora come from three red-zones – Hajin, Gund Jahagir and Bandipora. “Over that 1,000 people are under quarantine and we are collecting more samples,” sub-divisional magistrate Shahnawaz Bukhari told HT.