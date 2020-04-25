Authorised Covid-19 volunteers to assist police in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:18 IST

The UT administration will be using the services of “authorised Covid-19 volunteers” (ACV) to enforce compliance with regards to the curfew restrictions and social distancing norms in Chandigarh.

A standard operating procedure to appoint the ACVs for selection and placement was laid down on Friday, which stipulates mandatory screening by the health department and registration.

In the daily review meeting on Thursday, Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore directed the administration to involve representatives and volunteers to enforce social distancing and to maintain the sealing of various colonies and areas in the city.

“Individual volunteers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), resident welfare associations (RWAs), or any other association willing to work as an ACV to motivate the citizens to comply with the guidelines issued by the administration shall get themselves registered with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned by means of an application and send it to the email IDs of SDM central, south and east,” read the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“These ACVs will only assist the police and administration. They will not be allowed to perform any official duty. None of these registered ACVs will be allowed to seal the main road (entry or exit points) by barricades at their own level. These ACVs will work only under the supervision of the local police and the administration and strictly as per the approved plan and duty chart,” the SOP stated.

“In case, the conduct of any ACV is found improper, he or she shall be removed immediately. The work done by these ACVs will be treated as only voluntary for all means and purposes,” it stated.