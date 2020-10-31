e-paper
Badnore launches 'one nation, one ration card scheme' in Chandigarh

Badnore launches ‘one nation, one ration card scheme’ in Chandigarh

Migrant workers can register themselves at the helpline number 14445 or at the service window in the department

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(HT File Photo )
         

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore launched the ‘one nation, one ration card’ during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

The official release claimed that Chandigarh is the first Union Territory to introduce the ‘one nation, one ration card’ (ONORC) scheme with the integration of direct benefit transfers. ONORC enables migrant beneficiaries to get ration, even when they move to other states or UTs.

Migrant workers can register themselves at the helpline number 14445 or at the service window in the department. Those wishing to register themselves must bring their Aadhar Card, ration card, provide bank details and their address in Chandigarh. They must visit the office for biometric authentication. After successful registration, the food subsidy amount in lieu of food grains will be transferred into their bank account as per their entitlement under the National Food Security Act.

