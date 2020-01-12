e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bahadurgarh man booked for killing 45-year-old woman

Bahadurgarh man booked for killing 45-year-old woman

chandigarh Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A Bahadurgarh man has been booked for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman, whose body was found in Sampla village of the district, police said on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Sarla Devi, who had been living alone after her son was electrocuted to death a few years ago.

Her son-in-law Satpal in his complainant to the police said, “She had lent some money to Manjeet alias Langda of Bahadurgarh, who was not returning it. On Saturday late, Manjeet barged into my mother-in-law’s house and thrashed her to death. He managed to flee from the spot,” he added.

A spokesperson of the Rohtak police said they have booked Manjeet under Sections 302 (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a manhunt to nab him.

“ We have handed over the victim’s body to her daughter after conducting the autopsy,” he added.

