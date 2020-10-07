Baroda bypoll: Screening panel to clear proposals for EC nod

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:51 IST

The Haryana government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary Vijai Vardhan to screen government proposals before sending them to the Election Commission (EC) in view of the imposition of model code of conduct. The model code of conduct came into force on September 29 in the entire Sonepat district following the announcement of bypoll for Baroda assembly constituency. The code of conduct is applicable to both the state and central governments, besides all political parties and candidates.

The screening committee will consist of administrative secretary of the department concerned to which the proposal relates and principal secretary, general administration.

The committee will examine each proposal before sending it to EC through the chief electoral officer. The proposals cleared by the screening committee will be submitted through cVIGIL app along with full details and a note on why the proposal can’t wait till completion of the bypoll.