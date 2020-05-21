Big Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father booked for raping woman at gunpoint, absconding

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:54 IST

Big Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint, police said on Thursday. He is absconding.

The accused, Santokh Singh, 45 allegedly raped the Jalandhar-based woman on May 14, but she lodged a complaint on May 19.

Beas station house officer (SHO) Kirandeep Singh said, “The victim said she had an altercation with her boyfriend, after which he came to Beas. The victim and her friend followed him to make amends. Her boyfriend had been putting up with Santokh.”

“As per the woman’s statement, when she reached Santokh’s home, he took her near a drain near Beas in his car on the pretext of taking her to her boyfriend. There he raped her at gun point.”

Santokh also threatened to kill her should she complain about the sexual assault.

A medical examination of the victim has been conducted, the report of which is pending.

However, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has claimed that the rape allegations are ‘completely false’ and an attempt to defame their father. “Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab Police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for recording of it,” he told SpotboyE in an interview.

The accused had been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Raids have been held to catch the accused who is absconding.

Shehnaaz had participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Salman Khan.