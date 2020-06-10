Bike-borne men fire at house of murder bid accused in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Five miscreants, riding two motorcycles, opened fire at the house of an undertrial, facing attempted murder charges along with at least 13 others, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in the Dharampura area on the Shingar Cinema Road here. The miscreants, however, fled from the spot after the incident.

No one was hurt in the incident. Rishav alias Nannu, one of accused facing attempt to murder charges, is lodged in the Central Jail.

The miscreants have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area; however, they have not been identified so far.

Division number 3 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. The police suspected personal rivalry behind the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Mandeep Singh, along with a police party, reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police recovered three bullet shells from the spot.

Sangeeta Sharma, mother of Rishav alias Nannu, said, “My son, facing trial in an attempt to murder case, is lodged in the Central Jail and she is living with her brother in Dharampura.

Around 1am, I woke up hearing gunshots. When she came out of the house, she saw five persons on two motorcycles firing at the house. Two bullets hit the wall of her room, while the rest of the bullets hit the main gate of the house.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ballaur Singh, in-charge at the Dharampura police post, investigating the case, said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have been trying to identify the accused.

Mother of Rishav, however, suspected the same people behind the attack, who had lodged an attempted murder case against her son.

The Moti Nagar police had booked Youth Congress leader Ankit Pandit of Tibba Road, district Youth Congress (central) president Shubham Arora of Madhopuri, Rishav alias Nannu of Dharmpura, Sam Oberoi of Division Number 3 Chowk, Nihal of Tibba Road, Sandeep of Bhamiyan Road, and seven others, following a complaint of Gaurav Bisht of Basti Gujjran for attempt to murder him on February 11.

The complainant had alleged that he, along with his friend Puneet Bains, 24, had gone for dinner at a hotel near Cheema Chowk. When they came out of the hotel, the accused attacked them following an old rivalry.

Shubham Arora, Ankit Pandit and Rishav Nannu had surrendered before the police on February 23 and they all lodged at Ludhiana central jail.