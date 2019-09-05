Biker fined ₹27,000 after 8km chase in Rewari

chandigarh

A biker was fined Rs27,000 for violating traffic rules in Kosli under Rewari district on Thursday. Police had to chase the defaulter for 8km after he fled from the spot. Yogesh, 20, who was triple riding, got challaned when he failed to produce third party insurance, registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle, driving license and pollution certificate. This comes after new traffic rules came into force under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, from September 1.

Rewari police spokesman said police were issuing challans on Kosli road when youths on Splendor turned their bike and fled from the spot.

“Police chased them for 8 kilometres and nabbed them. Following, they (three youths) failed to produce the documents of the bike and it was impounded. Our aim is to keep the public safe and they should follow the law and order in the state.”

“I bought this bike a few years ago for ₹20, 000. Police have not only slapped a fine of ₹27,000 but also seized my vehicle. I know that I have violated traffic rules but implementing rules by imposing hefty fines is not the right wat. This government and the officers have failed to understand the problems of a common man,” said Yogesh.

