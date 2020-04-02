e-paper
Bittu gives Rs 1 crore to buy equipment

chandigarh Updated: Apr 02, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has given Rs 1 crore to the district health department out of his MPLADS funds to buy medical equipment.

The department has decided to purchase 51 infrared thermometers, 5,100 PPE kits, 2.1 lakh triple-layer face masks, 38,250 latex gloves, 4,250 litre sanitiser, six X-ray machines, 20 oxygen cylinders, 20 wheelchairs and 20 stretchers.

