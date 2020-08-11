BJP spokesperson, MC’s PA, pathologist among 212 test positive in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:36 IST

BJP’s chief spokesperson Anil Sareen, municipal commissioner’s personal assistant Deepak Goyal and civil hospital pathologist Dr Bindu were among the 212 people who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 5,524.

Among those who tested positive were six healthcare workers, seven police personnel, three pregnant women and three domestic travellers. The deputy commissioner said there were 1,653 active patients in the district at present. Around 647 patients belong to other districts and states.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Sareen confirmed on Twitter that he and his family had contracted the infection. He is home quarantined. Earlier, former district president Ravinder Arora, general secretary of district unit Sunil Modgil and treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi had also tested positive for Covid- 19.

As many as nine patients succumbed to the disease, all of whom, are residents of Ludhiana. The district’s death toll has touched 187. The virus has claimed 99 lives in 11 days. The victims are a 60-year-old man of Jassian, a 62-year-old woman of Haibowal, a 74-year-old man of Basant Avenue, a 87-year-old man of Tibba Road, a 78-year-old man of Shivala Road, a 66-year-old man of Purana Bazar, a 67-year- old woman of Gholati, an 83-year-old woman of Chandigarh Road and 58- year- old man of Sawekpur.

MC OFFICIALS JITTERY

Panic gripped the municipal corporation (MC) employees after the personal assistant (PA) MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal’s personal assistant Deepak Goyal tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening.

As many as 16 MC employees, including a joint commissioner, superintendent, sub-divisional officer and sweepers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus till date. While two sweepers - Vikram (Zone D) and Neeta (Zone C) - have succumbed to the disease, four including joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and other sweepers have recovered.

Goyal’s wife and two children have also tested positive. One of the employees, who did not wish to be named, said the employees had been demanding that the MC close its offices for the public. But the senior officials are not paying heed to the problem, due to which the number of cases are rising. Three MC councillors, including Rakesh Prashar, Manpreet Grewal and Sukhdev Sheera have also tested positive for the virus in the past.